Hart, Robert Eugene, - 86, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Audrey (nee Keene) Hart, his daughters Cynthia Hart and her partner Paul LeBrun, Doreen Hart, Elizabeth Hart and husband David Funk, beloved grandchildren Robert and Karen (nee Geihl) Baker, Jordan Baker, Erin Haney, Michael Haney, and Rose Madison, adored great-granddaughters Camila and Antonia Baker, former son-in-law Curtis Baker, nieces Susan Kaitz, Sharon Hart, and nephew Richard Hart. He was predeceased by his precious granddaughter, Leigha Balsamo, and former son-in-law Peter Haney. Others who will greatly miss him include Marcia Chew and her family: Jason and Suzanne Chew and daughters Kaia and Cove; Arthur and Rory Chew and sons AJ, Owen, and Garrett. Bob was born in Lancaster, PA, December 23, 1932 to parents Ella (nee Kraatz) Hart and LeRoy Hart, deceased, as are all of his siblings: Donald Hart; Betty Mower; Hugh R. Hart; Florence Heagy; Mae Shober; and Edna Domabach. He graduated from McCaskey High School, Class of 1950, attended Millersville College, and served in the US Navy on the D.E. Thaddeus T. Parker during the Korean Conflict. He then moved to Ocean City, NJ, where he married Audrey on November 23rd, 1952, became an Ocean City firefighter in 1954, and retired in 1983 after serving as chief his final eight years there. Following that, he worked three years as the inspector for the NJ State Fire Service, and then for the City of Ocean City as a code enforcement official until 2012. He will be remembered for his humor, kindness, intelligence, and devotion to family. Friends may call at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2pm to 4pm, with a memorial service following. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to The Salvation Army or any charity that helps children would be greatly appreciated. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.