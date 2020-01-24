Hartline, Randal R., - 54, of Newtonville, Randal R. Hartline age 54 years of Newtonville, NJ passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home. Randal is survived by his beloved wife, Josephine (nee Kennealy), his children, Sean Hartline, Joseph Hartline, Michael Stellato and the late Christina Stellato. Grandfather of Sophia Stellato and Olivia Stellato. Randal is also survived by his brother, Richard Hartline (Cindy), Robert Hartline (Marlee), Karen Barone, the late Ronald Hartline and Cheryl Snyder. Randal was born and resided in Hammonton, then lived in Collings Lakes before settling in the Newtonville Section of Buena Vista Twp. He worked for DCO Energy as a Stationary Engineer. He was an avid Eagles fan, loved to ski, and was a pro at playing horseshoes. Most of all, he was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Eulogy will begin at 2:00pm. Cremation was held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
