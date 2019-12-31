Hartmaier, Joseph, Jr., - of Mays Landing, Joe passed away at age 93 on December 27, 2019. Born in 1926 to Nettie and Joseph Hartmaier. Siblings William (Janet), preceded in death by Robert (Elsie), Gerry and Joan Leicester (Bob). Devoted husband to the late Mary (nèe Reddick) and the late Gloria (nèe Miller). Loving Father to Christine Long (Terry), Michael (Gail), Thom, Nancy (Joe), Stephen (Delilah), Jane, Jean (Michelle), Peter Gray, Bill Gray (Kim) and David Gray. Beloved grandfather to Kristi Collins (David), Joanna and Joseph (Adriana) Pecora, Kelly Hartmaier-Miller (Brendon), Janean Hartmaier (Phil), Madison LeBeau, Tyler and Dylan Gray, Peter Gray, Shannon Donahue and great-grandchildren David Collins, Katelin Hartmaier and Andrew Arroyo. Joe served proudly and honorably in World War II at Okinawa. Upon returning home he worked in the transportation industry until he retired. He then joined the maintenance staff of Lafayette College for 17 years and after relocating from Easton he finally retired at 89 from Stockton College. Joe loved to travel and go to the casinos. He was an accomplished painter in oils, watercolors and pencil sketches. Visitation for Relatives and friends on Friday, January 3 from 9 11 AM at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 5021 Harding Highway (RT 40), Mays Landing, NJ. Services at 11 AM immediately followed by burial in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, Attn: Donations, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
