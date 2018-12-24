Hartman, Margaret T., - 94, of Newfield, passed away on Wednesday morning December 19, 2018 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. Mrs. Hartman known to most as Nan, Bobbie, or Aunt Bob was was born in Philadelphia & moved to Cardiff as a teenager, where she later met and married her husband of 39 yrs George W. Hartman. Margaret worked most of her life as a seamstress. She also worked for World Class Flowers before retiring. She was a longtime member of the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Aux., a longtime member of the VFW Post 8098 Ladies Aux and the Egg Harbor Twp Granny's Club. Bobbie enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and grand dogs. She is survived by 2 sons; Robert & wife Donna Hartman, George & wife Carol Hartman, Daughter; Laura Chester, Brother; George (Helen) Odenbright, 9 grandchildren; Steacy, Michael, Betty, Joe, Jimmy, Lisa, Dawn, Billy & Debbie, 13 great grandchildren & 1 great grandchild, Many nieces & nephews, She was pre deceased by her husband George Hartman, mother Margaret Odenbriet, sister Regina Maul, grandson Shane Hartman & son in-law, Billy Chester. Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday December 27, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona, NJ. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of Your Choice or to the AWA Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
