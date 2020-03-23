Hartman, Michael Anthony, - 48, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away peacefully March 19th from natural causes. Mike worked as a plumber at the Taj Mahal, and, most recently, the Ocean Resort. He was a proud member of I.U.O.E. Local #68. Mike is survived by his wife Annemarie (nee Finan) and his three children Patrick, Evan, and Shannon; his mother Dorothy; his siblings William Hartman III (Cindy), Maryann Minardi (John), Kathy Martorano (Fred), Amy Pasquale (Tom), as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father William Hartman, and his brother-in-law Edward Martorano. Due to government restrictions resulting from the spread of COVID-19, funeral services will be announced at a later date. In place of a formal viewing, the family urges relatives and friends to please share memories and stories on the Boakes Funeral Home Website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Jersey Cancer Fund. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries