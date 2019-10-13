Hartman, Richard, - 72, of Seaville, American Dad, died Sunday, October 6 after a lengthy illness. He grew up in Lackawanna, New York. After completing his education, he joined the United States Air Force working with airplane missions over Viet Nam from a remote site. After his discharge, he attended school in Oklahoma City and worked with weather and then became an Air Traffic Controller. He as well as many others believed the air safety system and working conditions needed much improvement. For that cause, he joined the strike that was ended by Regan firing all of the controllers. He moved on and worked for Stroehmann Bakery for many years until his retirement. Later in life, he found his dream job as a boat ramp attendant at the Beesley's Point Boat Ramp. He loved the boaters and the township people that visited daily. Want to know what was going on in the township? Ask Rich! His love for his children, family and friends was the most important to him. Fun-loving and carefree he was loved by friends and his children's friends. He never missed a sporting event or concert that involved his children. Many of his fondest memories were when he visited his girls at Clemson. His arrival was greatly anticipated as he fit right in to the college party life, just one of the boys. The greatest tragedy in his life was the loss of his son Shawn. They are now together to fight over jeopardy and torture each other with bad jokes. As best said by Jacoby, "don't worry, see that star, it is Shawn and Bubba watching over us. Predeceased by Shawn and his parents, Richard is survived by his wife, Sandra, daughters Megan and Abbey and grandson Jacoby. He also leaves behind his brother Bob Hartman and sisters Mary Lenartowicz and Florence Laurrancuente as well as many friends. Please join us on October 18 from 10:00 until 11:30 am to greet family and at 11:30 am to celebrate Richard's life. Dress casually in shorts if you dare and bring a story or picture to share on his memory board. As he always told Megan, Abbey and Shawn "Stuff happens, life goes on and the sun will still come up tomorrow!" In honor of Richard donate to your local food bank as much as you can so no one ever has to be hungry. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
