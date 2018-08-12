Hartman, Shawn, - 37, of Seaville, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2018. Shawn was born in Atlantic City on February 20, 1981. and lived all his life in Upper Township, NJ. He attended Upper Township Schools and graduated from Ocean City High School. He attended University of Maine, Machias. He was an employee of Tri-Wire a subsidiary of Comcast. He was lover of music and concerts, especially outside. Shawn also enjoyed nature, fishing and kept the refrigerator stocked with clams when he could get to his secret spot. Shawn will be forever missed by his parents Sandra and Richard Hartman, sisters Megan Hartman and Abbey Hartman and his nephew Jacoby. Jacoby and Shawn enjoyed playing catch in the pool only a few days ago. He will also be missed by his many Aunts and Uncles and cousins. In Shawn's memory, be kind, help out a friend and do a good deed. Please sign your organ donor cards. Being a true beach person, Shawn was most comfortable in t-shirts and flip flops. Please fell free to wear comfortable attire to his memorial service on Wednesday August 15, 2018 from 4- 6 pm at the Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
