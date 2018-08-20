Hartz, Edwin R., - 80, of Ocean City, passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Born in West Chester, PA, he lived in Turnersville, NJ for 37 years before moving to Ocean City in 1998. Mr. Hartz had 42 years of Air Force and National Guard Service and worked as a Computer Analyst at F.A.A. Tech Center in Pomona, NJ for 27 years. He loved his grandchildren, enjoyed gardening, watching birds, and was an avid Flyers and Eagles fan. Surviving are his wife, Susanne T. Hartz (nee O'Neill), four children, Keith Hartz (Rona), Christopher Hartz (Michelle), Eric Hartz (Anneliese), Lisa Hincks (Kevin), and eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, August 25th at 11 o'clock at St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may visit from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to pulmonaryfibrosis.org. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
