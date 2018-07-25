Harvey, Baldazzi Anna Maria, - of Linwood, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, May 6 in Tampa, FL. She was born in Rimini, Italy in 1926 to Lucia (Fantozzi) and ltalo Baldazzi. After surviving the war years, she immigrated to Atlantic City, NJ as a companion to her Aunt. It was there that she met the love of her life and future Husband, Richard, who had just returned from his WWII tour in the Navy. They were married in 1948 and raised four daughters, Liz, Patti, Cindy and Donna. Anna lived in Somers Point, NJ for 32 Years and retired to Linwood, NJ after the death of her Husband. She was a longtime member of St Joseph Church in Somers Point, Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood and a strong devotee of her Catholic faith. In 2016 She moved to Tampa Florida to be near her daughter, Patti. Anna was predeceased by her Husband, Richard in 1987 and her Grandson Geoffrey. She is survived by her 4 daughters, 5 siblings in Italy, 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. She was a dauntless skier, quitting the sport at the age of 80. She fearlessly traveled the world visiting almost every continent well into her 80's. Anna was a talented seamstress, wonderful cook and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ with visitation at 10:00AM and Mass at 10:30AM. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
