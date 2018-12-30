Harvey, Charles Francis III, - 76, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Sunday Dec. 23, 2018. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Charles F Harvey, Jr, and Frances Rita Novelli Harvey. Mr. Harvey was owner of Charles Harvey Home Furnishings in Wildwood, founded in 1968. He was happily married to his beloved wife Carol Joy Harvey for 53 years. Together they lived on Chrysallis Farm in Cape May Court House, and were dedicated to the equestrian sport. Mr. Harvey also resided in Boca Raton, Florida. Mr. Harvey was a Graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School (1960), Lasalle University (1964) and Temple University (1966). Mr. Harvey was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and supporter of the Greater Wildwood Lions Club. Mr. Harvey devoted his time and his love to his family. A gentleman and a true intellectual, he had an insatiable curiosity for learning and was an avid reader of subjects such as Theology, American History, World History, Politics, and Current Events. His kindness and wisdom were boundless. Mr. Harvey is survived by his daughter Allison Valtri (Steven), his grandchildren Madison and Macey, and his brother Joseph Harvey. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Joy Harvey and his son Christopher Harvey. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish St. Paul Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. Donations in memory of Charles Harvey may be made to the Greater Wildwood Lions Club, 3300 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
