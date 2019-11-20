Harvey, James Henry "Pop" III, - 98, of Ocean City, NJ passed away at Genesis Court House Center on November 16, 2019. Born in Ocean City, NJ. He graduated from Ocean City High School and Franklin & Marshall College. He was a supervisor for New Jersey Bell Telephone retiring after 38 years. He resided in Northfield and Linwood before returning to Ocean City. After retiring he spent winters in Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the Navy. Mr. Harvey was a member and past master of the Keystone Masonic Lodge #153, member of the New Jersey Bell Pioneers, and member and past president of the Estero Cove Condo Association, Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. He enjoyed tennis, the beach, and his time with his great-grandchildren. Survivors include James Henry Harvey IV (Illene) of Villas, NJ, grandson: James Henry Harvey V and his wife Allyson of Cape May, NJ, great-granddaughter Addyson James Harvey, and great-grandson James Henry Harvey VI. James was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years Elaine Southard Harvey, father: James Henry Harvey Jr. mother: Lydia Mae Harvey brothers Robert, William, sister: Maryellen. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at the Genesis Court House Center for their love, compassion, and friendship for Pop over the past few years. He loved each and every one of you like family. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 3:00 PM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may visit from 2:30 PM until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

