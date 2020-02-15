Harvey, Margaret A. Schaffener, - 91, of Brigantine, the former owner of Eet Gud Bakery, Hamilton, passed away, peacefully, with her family at her side on February 13, 2020, at her home in Brigantine. Margaret was born in Trenton, was a graduate of Hamilton High School and lived locally until moving to Brigantine 42 years ago. She had a strong love of Arabian horses and her days were filled with joyful talks about their lineage. She also left her mark as an accomplished oil painter, as her works were commissioned by many. Daughter of the late M. Joseph and Mary Kusek Schaffener, wife of the late George M. Harvey, mother of the late Richard "Dick" Lettiere, she is survived by her brother Joseph Schaffener of N. Carolina, daughter Donna Lettiere Gorish of Bordentown, her daughter and son-in-law Robin Lettiere Gura and Steve Gura of Brigantine, her daughter-in-law Kathleen Lettiere of Bordentown, her son and daughter-in-law Ken and Terri Harvey of Ewing, her grandchildren and spouses Erin and Lucas Lopez of Hamilton, Michael and Meghan Lettiere of Bordentown, Justin Gorish of Bordentown, Hollie and Cory Alsip of Nashville, TN, Jillian and Andrew Hunt of Brigantine, Vanessa and Ron Parra of Glen Mills, PA, many great-grandchildren, and her niece Karen Brown and nephew Michael Schaffener, both of N. Carolina. Funeral Service and Interment at Bordentown Cemetery will be private. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home, 260 White Horse Ave., Hamilton (www.KingstonandKemp.com).
