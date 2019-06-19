HASKINS, CESAR L., JR., - 73, of Pleasantville, New Jersey lovingly known as "Junior", went home to be with The Lord on Sunday ~ June 2nd, 2019 in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. He was born on June 23rd, 1945 in Richmond, Virginia to the late MaryBell and Cesar Haskins, Sr. According to his sister Alice, he was the Best Brother she ever had! Everyone knew him for his great personality and he was such a pleasure to be around. Cesar was a no-nonsense and no-confrontation kind of guy. Cesar was a very hard-working person. He excelled, was highly valued, and was widely known as an excellent Banquet Server and Waiter. He absolutely loved his Grandchildren. He had a special love for Tyrell Butts. Cesar was also very big into Christmas decorations, and would put up the Christmas lights every year, just for the kids. He enjoyed Horseracing, playing the Lottery, Fishing, and traveling back home to Virginia. Cesar loved to be in his Garden and to Landscape, as well. He also listened to Gospel music, with his favorite artist being Rance Allen. He attended Faith Baptist Church of Pleasantville, NJ. He was very dedicated - working at the Smithville Inn, Bally's Hotel and Casino for 30 plus years, and at the Borgata Hotel and Casino. In fact, after many years of dedicated service, he was to proudly retire from the Borgata Hotel and Casino on June 1st, 2019 just one day before he passed away. He was predeceased by his Parents; his Predeceased Companion, Iris C. Butts, his two Sisters, Louise Blanton and Lucy Moore, and his Dog, Sheeba. He leaves behind to cherish his unforgettable memories: his loving current Significant Other, Deborah Jenkins of Atlantic City, NJ; one caring Son, Cesar G. Jones of Atlantic City, NJ; four loving Daughters, Cecelia L. Hamilton (Aaron) of Hammonton, NJ, Kenyetta J. Cherry (Stanley) of Mays Landing, NJ; MaryAnn, and Christine of Galloway, NJ; his two Brothers, James Haskins of Farmville, VA and Willie Haskins (Diane) of Farmville, VA; his three Sisters, Alice Haskins (John) of Farmville, VA, Mary Crawley (James) of Cumberland, VA, and Marie Haskins of Farmville, VA; his Best Friend of more than 40 years, "Ms. Jackie"; his Dog, Pepper; 15 Grandchildren; 1 Great-Grandchild; and a host of other loving family and many friends. He was a remarkable person and will be truly and deeply missed. Services of Love will be held, Saturday ~ June 22nd, 2019 at 11:00am, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 353 South New Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing from 10:00am 11:00am. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.