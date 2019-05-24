Hasselberger, Sarah F. (nee Beattie), - Sarah of Saint Cloud, FL formerly of Cardiff, NJ went home to be with our Lord on the 6th of May, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph of 62 years, daughter Sharon, her parents Rod and Sarah, her brothers John, Rod and Leslie and her sister Helen. Survived by her daughter Kathleen (Jeff), her son Joseph (Catherine) with whom she resided. Grandchildren Brian, Michelle, Tamara (Craig), great-grandchildren Zachary (Elexis), Jarrett and Caia. Brothers Frank and Stewart, sisters Olive and Avril and a host of nieces and nephews. Born in 1934 in Bangor, Northern Ireland, she relocated to Cardiff, NJ at age 18 and eventually became an American Citizen. She was employed by Acme Markets and retired from there as a Deli Manager. Sarah was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Cardiff Post 8098, an avid mall walker, who loved water aerobics and in her younger years was a volunteer with the Cardiff Rescue Squad. Kindly visit https://www.fiskfh.com/obituaries/ and post your warm thoughts and pictures if you like. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate . Interment will be at a later date.
