Havlick, Charles A. (Chick), - of Atlantic City, God called Retired Army CW3 Charles A. Havlick (Chicky) home on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. He was surrounded by his family at home under the care of Hospice. Born Oct. 15, 1938 in Atlantic City, NJ. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patsy Havlick (Fleming) of Kittrell, NC; parents Frank Havlick and Stella Havlick (Christopher) of Atlantic City, NJ and by his brothers Vincent Frank Havlick, Frank Vincent Havlick, Brazier "Duke" Yorke all of Pleasantville, NJ and sister, Jane Haines (Yourn). Chuck is survived by his three children and spouses, Vincent Havlick (Lisa), Joan Roberts (Geoff) and Joyce Schumann (Paul); 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Chuck will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. For more information please visit www.tallentfuneralservice.com
