Hawkins, Cherry Lee, - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, Born in Winston Salem, NC. She passed from medical complications due to pneumonia. Parents Gaynor (March) and Clarence Carter, both deceased. Youngest of thirteen siblings. Cherry is survived by one sister, Alice E Carter; six children, Otto Carter, Andrew Lockhart (Patricia), Barry Lockhart, James Lockhart (Judith), Cherry Sample (Kenneth), Jerry Lockhart AKA Abdus Salaam Abdullah. twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends. A visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2PM until 4PM, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard. Repast following the visitation 5PM-7PM, All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

