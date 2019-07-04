Hawkins, Willie Edward, - 93, of Atlantic City, New Jersey transitioned from this earthly life to his heavenly home on June 26, 2019 in Atlantic City, after a brief illness. He was born in Centerville, Maryland on December 08, 1925 to the late William Holland Hawkins and Ada Demby-Hawkins. He attended school in Queen Anne, Maryland and after leaving school he joined the Navy and served from 1946-1951, leaving with an honorable discharge. Willie was a very comical and hilarious person who enjoyed people. Whenever he entered a room, you could expect that you were going to have a good time. His family and friends loved him and will miss him dearly. Surviving to mourn and cherish priceless memories are his lifetime partner Carolyn Snow, of Ocean City, NJ beloved sons Ollin Hawkins, of Trenton,NJ and Ronald Hawkins( Gloria) of Queens, Md., daughter Lynell Harris of Easton, Md., step daughter Teresa Snow , Atlantic City, NJ and five siblings sister William Hawkins of Centerville, Md Helena Griffin( Herbert) of Federalsburg, Md. Ada Scott, of Wildwood, NJ Archie Hawkins ( Essie) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and James Hawkins of Wilmington, De, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 06, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Shiloh Baptist Church 7th & Simpson Avenue in Ocean City, NJ; where family and friends may view from 9:00AM until 11:00AM. Burial: private Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994

