Hawn, Joanna (nee Simpson), - 65, of Mays Landing, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Margaret Simpson. She is survived by her husband Joseph Hawn Sr., son Joseph Hawn Jr. (Andrea), daughter Michele Gallagher (Brian), grandchildren Joseph Hawn III, Jacquelyn Hawn, Aubrey Hawn, and Justin Gallagher, brothers Tom Simpson (Edie) and Charles Simpson (Diane), along with many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and a memorial tribute can be found at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joanna Hawn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries