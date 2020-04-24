Hawn, Joanna (nee Simpson), - 65, of Mays Landing, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Margaret Simpson. She is survived by her husband Joseph Hawn Sr., son Joseph Hawn Jr. (Andrea), daughter Michele Gallagher (Brian), grandchildren Joseph Hawn III, Jacquelyn Hawn, Aubrey Hawn, and Justin Gallagher, brothers Tom Simpson (Edie) and Charles Simpson (Diane), along with many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and a memorial tribute can be found at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Thousands of jobless Atlantic City casino workers line up for food
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Galloway Township resident dies in car accident
-
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office employee killed in Mays Landing crash
-
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.