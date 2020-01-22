Hay, Jon, - 61, of Media, PA, formerly of Haddon Heights and Ocean City, NJ, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 8, 2020. An open house to celebrate his life will be held on February 1, 2020, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the home of Donna and Daniel Canova in Ocean City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jon's memory to the Humane Society of Ocean City, PO Box 1254, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or at www.hsocnj.org. For condolences, please go to www.jnelsonrigbyfh.com.
