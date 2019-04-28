Hayden, Joan, - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She is finally at peace and with her parents Russell and Elizabeth (Klein) Moody, her step-mother Alyce (Gerard) Moody, her husband Elmer, her son Joseph, and her three brothers: Russell, Karl and Robert Elms. Joan was born in Jersey City, NJ, went to Snyder High School in Jersey City and then graduated from Bayonne High School. After marriage to Elmer, Joan established her family home in Egg Harbor Township, where she worked for a variety of local business, including the Egg Harbor City bowling alley, Collective Federal Savings & Loan, and the Presbyterian Church Council of Atlantic City. Joan was also an editor for "Hayden Publications", a local advertisement brochure. Joan was is best known for her dedicated volunteer work with a variety of local groups, including the Atlantic County Democratic Club, Keystone Chapter 69 Order of the Eastern Star of NJ, and leader of the Atlantic County 4-H Bowling Club. In addition, she volunteered with Absegami High School Band Parents and acted in the Atlantic County ShowMakers Production of Finian's Rainbow in 1981. Joan really enjoyed Bowling, reading, word puzzles, musicals, gardening, and the colorful birds that would sing in her garden. Most importantly she was a member of the Episcopal Church all her life and was a Sunday School Teacher in her younger years. Joan will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Virginia (Thomas) Louis; grandchildren Elden, Krystle and Jonathan; great-grandchildren Jon Jr, Jason Jr, Kaydence and Ashton; Step-daughter Evelyn Kelley (Robert) and their children; sister Marilyn Willey; the Louis and the Shipman families of Atlantic, Gloucester and Camden counties, and a host of Nieces, Nephews and Grandnieces and Grandnephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 11:00am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the Jeffries and Keates from 10:00am until time of service. Interment will be at Atlantic City Cemetery/Greenwood, Pleasantville, NJ. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to either the American Heart Association or to St. Mark's and All Saints Episcopal Church in Galloway. Gifts to help defray funeral expenses are being accepted thru: gofundme.com/funeral-expense-donations-joan-hayden. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memory of Joan please visit www.Jeffriesandkeates.com. Services entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.