Hayes, David C., - 43, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away suddenly on June 13th, 2019 at his parents' home in Hawaii, one day after his 43rd birthday. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Michele, and his two sons, David (age 18) and Evan (age 11). He is also survived by his parents, David and Benita Hayes; three sisters: Michelle, Merriam, and Teresa; his brother, James; his in-laws, Joseph and Joan; and 12 nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and uncle. In 1996, David enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. His career as a military electrician spanned nine duty stations, including five afloat assignments on Coast Guard cutters. He passed away while serving in his 23rd year of active duty at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (W2). Born in North Carolina and stationed at units throughout the United States, David was truly loved by everyone who ever met him. Services and viewing for David will be held on Friday, June 28th, at 9:00am at Our Lady of the Angels in Cape May Court House, NJ followed by a 10:00am Catholic Mass. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clermont where our angel will be laid to rest. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
