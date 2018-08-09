Hayes, James F. "Jim", - 81, of Egg Harbor Twp., Passed away at home on August 4, 2018 after a lengthy illness, his loving wife Mary at his side. Jim was predeceased by his parents Walter and Cecelia Hayes, his big brother Walter Hayes, Jr, his best friend and sister Ann Hanley and his loving son James Hayes, Jr. He was a much loved Father, and Stepfather to Cynthia Brozaski (Bill), Bob Derbyshire (Liz), Victoria Pristavec (Mike), Cristine Keck (Jim) and Joe Derbyshire (Dayle). Grandfather to Angela, Gloria, Tim, Olivia, Raymond, Daniel, Susan and Chance and Great Grandfather to Stella Rae, Gia, Jordan Lynn, Owen, Gabriele, his many nieces and nephews and his dear friend Joe Barrett. His time in the workforce began as a bricklayer followed by his tour in the United States Army. Upon returning home he began his career as a Firefighter with the Wilmington, Delaware Fire Department until his retirement following 20 years of service. How fortunate for we Jerseyites that he relocated to Atlantic City and began his new life and second career as head of Security for Resorts International Showroom. According to those many, many stories he practically became "best buds" with Frank, Dean, Wayne, Rickles, Johnny and the long list of Superstar headliners of the day.. Why wouldn't they too love him, Jim Hayes was just such a nice guy. Upon leaving Resorts he joined Local 68 and became a member of Showboats' Fire Command retiring in 2013 to a life of travel and good times. Whenever we speak of Jim Hayes may it always be with the fondest memories of his kindness and joy of life and always of course, his usual parting words "Do you need any money?" Rest in Peace Big Jim. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 11, from 12:30 to 2 pm followed by a blessing at: Parsels Funeral Home 324 New Jersey Ave. Absecon, NJ. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
