Hayes, Megan Laura, - 44, formerly of Ocean City, NJ, went home to be with the Lord May 25, 2020, after a brief illness. Megan was born at Burdette Tomlin Hospital (Cape Regional) on St.Patrick's Day, 1976. Megan will be remembered for her beautiful smile and would light up a room with her personality. She was a graduate of Ocean City High School, Class of 1994. Megan is survived by and will be greatly missed by her father H. Lloyd Hayes III, stepmother E. Marie Hayes, sister Danielle Carrano (Vincent), brother Henry Lloyd Hayes IV, 4 nieces, 2 nephews, and her mother Rebecca Butler of Philadelphia. Megan loved the beach, the boardwalk, and just being with her friends. She worked in the hospitality industry and later acquired her real estate license. Most recently, she moved back to the Philadelphia area and continued to work in the service industry. Due to the present circumstances, services will be held privately and a memorial service and life celebration will be held in Ocean City at a future date, after restrictions have been lifted. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
