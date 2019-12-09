Hayes, Michael, - 68, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, passed away on December 6th surrounded by family. He was born to parents Nancy and Howard Hayes in Somers Point, New Jersey, on July 29, 1951. Michael graduated from Oakcrest High School, and then went on to serve in the United States Army. He retired from Atlantic County Utilities Authority, where he was a purchasing manager, to pursue his interest in entrepreneurship. Michael married Winnie, in July 1978, who survives him. Michael is also survived by son Michael Hayes, daughter Hilary Ramos (Miguel), grandson Jaxon Ramos, mother Nancy May (Ted), sister Linda DiMatteo (John), parents-in-law Richard and Winnie Squires, brother-in-law Ronald Cullen (Marianne), nieces and nephew. He is pre-deceased by his father Howard Hayes and grandparents Earl and Rose Main. Michael was smart, kind and funny. He loved his family and was a man of strong faith in God. He was a sports fanatic his whole life, illustrated through his passion for golfing and coaching many youth sports teams when his children were young. He also loved spending time outdoors working on his property, playing frisbee with the dog, gardening and the beach. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7p.m., with a Service at 7pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Burial will be private. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
