Hayes, Shirley Evelyn, - 83, of Clinton, NC, passed away peacefully in Clinton, North Carolina on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Shirley was born to the late Ethel Williams and Frank Mosley on October 26, 1936. She was educated in the public city schools of Clinton, North Carolina. She met the love of her life, the late Robert D. Hayes, Jr., while working at the Marlborough-Blenheim Hotel in Atlantic City. Out of that union three wonderful children were born: Kenneth M. Hayes (Cotina), Cynthia H. Critten (Ralph) and Tracey M. Hayes (Charles). "Ms. Shirley", as was affectionally called, provided in home day-care services and worked as an assistant supervisor of housekeeping at Midtown Bala Hotel. She was an active member of Union Baptist Temple where she served in the Helping Hands Club. Ms. Shirley loved helping people and spreading the good news of the Lord! She was predeceased by: her stepfather; Aaron Ned Williams and grandson; Demitrius Hayes. Ms. Shirley is survived by: her three children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister-in-law; B. Devolia Hill (Marven); brother-in-law, Earl G. Hayes, Sr. (Brenda; uncle, Bobby Melvin (Earnestine); aunt, Geneva Melvin; special cousin, Willie Beamen; and a host of other family and friends to cherish her memory. Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Worley Funeral Home, Clinton, NC and Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

