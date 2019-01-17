Haynes, Ky-Lee Zhamiere James, - 20, passed away on Friday, January 4th, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was born December 7th, 1998 in Atlantic City to Kinyatta D. F. Haynes. Ky-lee, affectionately known as "Pop-pop" through tears and a heavy heart, will be remembered for his enthusiasm for life and his infectious smile and trademark dimples. He will probably most be remembered for his love of dancing, fashion, hair, music and animals. Ky-Lee had a caring heart towards others. He had a way of connecting with everyone whether elderly or young. He made anyone he connected with want to celebrate and see life the way he did. Ky-Lee is survived by his mother, Kinyatta D. F. Haynes, his stepfather Sears Wright Sr. his sister Seareana Haynes-Wright and stepbrother Sears Wright Jr. He is also survived by his grandmother Chrystar Kassab, his great grandmother Beatrice Knowles, his Aunts Estrella Kassab, Monique Haynes, Robbin Haynes and Sharon Haynes and his cousins whom he was extremely close with Tahreem Pittman, Tasyiah Kassab and Taixean Kassab. His extended familes, the Moores and the Cottmans and a host of other family members and friends. We will all come together and celebrate Ky-Lee and his love for life at a memorial service on Saturday, January 19th at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City New Jersey. The service will begin at 1pm. Burial private. Professional services were conducted by Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
