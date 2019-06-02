Headley, Janet A.., PhD, - 64, beloved wife of the late Dr. Phillip C. McCaffrey and very loving daughter of Thomas K. Headley and the late Jane M. Stolle Headley, passed on April 5, 2019. For 20 years Janet chaired the Fine Arts Department at Loyola University. She was known for being dedicated in advising and mentoring her students. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers contributions in Janet's memory can be made to the Janet A. Headley Memorial Fund, c/o Loyola University, 4501 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210-2699. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.