Headley, Janet A.., PhD, - 64, beloved wife of the late Dr. Phillip C. McCaffrey and very loving daughter of Thomas K. Headley and the late Jane M. Stolle Headley, passed on April 5, 2019. For 20 years Janet chaired the Fine Arts Department at Loyola University. She was known for being dedicated in advising and mentoring her students. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers contributions in Janet's memory can be made to the Janet A. Headley Memorial Fund, c/o Loyola University, 4501 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210-2699. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

