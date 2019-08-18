Headley, Thomas K. Jr., - 91, of Cape May Court House, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas K. Headley, Sr. and Maude Stead Headley, he moved to Brookdale four years ago from Gloria Dei in Hatboro, PA. Tom served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and worked as Quality Control Director for the Budd Company in Philadelphia. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Huntingdon Valley, PA and attended the First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House. He was also a member of the Villas Fishing Club and VFW Post 5343 Villas. Tom enjoyed history and loved living in Philadelphia with its history. Tom is survived by his son, Thomas K. Headley, III; his grandchildren, Kristen and Paul; his great-grandchildren, twins Cassandra and Shane; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Stolle Headley; his daughters, Nancy Mace and Dr. Janet Headley; and his sisters, Marcie Maynes Kent and Virginia Wason. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Janet A. Headley Memorial Fund, c/o Loyola University, 4501 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210-2699. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

