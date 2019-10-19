Hearon, Roberty J., - 66, of Cape May Court House, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born in Philadelphia and area resident since 1989, Bob was formerly of South Philadelphia. He graduated from Hahnemann University with a BA in science. Bob worked as a substitute teacher and security guard for Cape May Tech and worked summers at the Windward Harbor Condos in Avalon. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed the beach and the water, spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoyed teaching his students. Bob is survived by his children Nicole Toler and her husband Bucky, Toler and James Hearon (fiancé Steph), grandchildren Alex and Colton Toler, and numerous cousins. A memorial service for Bob will be held 11 am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10 am-11 am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

