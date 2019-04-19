Hecht, Ruth MacIntire, - 98, of Marmora, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Crest Haven Nursing Home in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born December 15, 1920 in Philadelphia Pa, Ruth was educated in Philadelphia public schools and graduated from Business College as a secretary. Ruth moved to Ocean City in 1965 which became her primary residence. She worked as Administrative Secretary at Atlantic City Medical Center and as an Office Manager for the surgical group Rosenblatts, Stetzer, and Aarons. "Mana" as she was affectionately called by family and friends was known for her infections smile, compassionate nature, and youthful sense of style. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family; gardening, crossword puzzles, and caring for her dog Dexter. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother Grace MacIntire, her father Earl MacIntire, her beloved sister Virginia Kaelin, and her nephew Thomas Kaelin. Survived by her loving children Dr. Fredrick Hecht of Carlisle Pa, Susan (Chris) Benson of Marmora, NJ, and Nancy (Jerry) Raab of Ocean City; 8 grand children Fred Hecht, Kristen (Greg) Franzen, Lauren (Eddie) Murphy, Rylee Hecht, Zachary (Becky) Benson, Joshua Benson, Henry Raab, Jeffery Raab, and Maddie Raab; and 9 great grandchildren. The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care she received at Crest Haven and from Heartland Hospice. A mass in memory of Ruth will be held at St Frances Cabrini church in Ocean City at 10am on Saturday April 27th. A private memorial will be held for family at the 2nd Cape May Baptist in June. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her memory to Crest Haven Nursing Home, 4 Moore Rd, Cape May Court House NJ 08210 or Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Rd, Northfield NJ 08225. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
