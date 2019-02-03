Heck (nee Dennis), Ruth Vanessa, - 73, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 at home. She was born in Lakehurst, NJ March 7, 1945 and grew up in Sea Side Park, NJ. She spent her life serving her family, church, and community. She was a Deacon, Sunday Teacher and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood; and a longtime volunteer of Cape Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband Philip Leonard of 51 years; daughters Christine Michelle Nowmos (Jeffery), Jennifer Renee' Backman (James), and son Robert Leonard Heck (Julie Rose); her five wonderful grandchildren: George Nowmos, Kyra Backman, Jenna Backman, Joshua Heck, and Derek Heck. She is also survived by her sisters Joan Dammeyer (Tom), Virginia Willetts (Ronald), brothers Henry E. Dennis (Terri), and Philip Dennis; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Service for family and friends will be on February 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, 230 East Maple Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service will follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Hot Lunch Program at the church address or Cape Shore Chorale, PO Box 74, Marmora, NJ 08223. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
