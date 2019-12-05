Heckman, Elaine, - 94, of Linwood, passed away at home November 30, 2019. Born October 21, 1925, in Risley (now Estell Manor) NJ, Elaine was an only child raised in a three-generation Eastern European home with eighth adults. Growing up on a poultry farm, she attended a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade, then attended Pleasantville High School graduating in 1942. At 16, too young to enter the medical technology program she wanted to attend in Philadelphia, her parents enrolled her in New Jersey College of Commerce in Atlantic City. She moved to a boarding house of a family friend, and her life changed forever. Elaine loved the beach, boardwalk, and loved to dance. She became a USO hostess. Atlantic City was filled with soldiers during WW II, and it was here through a mutual friend, she met her husband, Raymond E. Heckman. She loved to tell the story of how her uncle, bandleader Alex Bartha, would sneak them in through the back door to dance the night away. Ray was in the Army Air Corp and was soon shipped to the Eastern European Theater. Elaine finished her studies, and once employed and earning a living she decided she liked working and changed her career plan. Elaine worked as a bookkeeper for Soltz Paint store, and then New Jersey Tobacco until she retired in 1992. After the war, Ray and Elaine resumed their courtship and married in 1946. In 1948 they purchased a home in Linwood where they remained for the rest of their lives. Elaine loved nature, gardening and animals. She enjoyed the beach, reading, crafting and once their child was raised, traveling. They discovered cruising and went twice a year until Ray was no longer able. Ray never wanted to return to Europe. After his death, Elaine and her daughter enjoyed visiting a country a year until she was no longer able to travel. She reveled in experiencing different cultures, foods and architecture, visiting sights Ray had described, and Czechoslovakia, the home of her ancestors. Elaine is predeceased by husband, Raymond E. Heckman, mother Ella Treulich Makarius, and father Frank Makarius. Elaine is survived by her daughter Barbara of Linwood, dear friends from her TAGS sorority, and especially friend Christine Ade and her family, who were like a second family. Elaine was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Linwood, where visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Friends Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to one of her favorite charities. Funny Farm Rescue 6908 Railroad Blvd. Mays Landing NJ 08330; Central United Methodist Church Linwood, NJ; Beacon Animal Rescue 701 Butter Road Oceanview, NJ 08230. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Thatching, Aeration, seding Mulch, Cuts, Tree …
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.