Hedelt, Jr., Albert V., - 85, of Linwood, NJ passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Shore Medical Center with family after a brief illness. Born in Atlantic City, NJ December 30, 1932 to his late parents, Albert and Eleanor Hedelt. Predeceased by his loving wife, Sheila Hedelt, his brother, Robert, and daughter in law Debbie. A graduate of Trenton State College with a master's degree in Education. A teacher and head of the physical education department at Oakcrest High School for over 30 years. He coached baseball and football for many years and enjoyed a close and long-term friendship with many of his students. He enjoyed traveling with his family and many of his lifelong friends. He could often be found on the beach, tennis courts, softball field and the golf course. Survived by his Sons, Douglas (Debbie), Dean (Tina), Grandchildren, Courtney, Jessica, Justin, Kimberlie and Cody, great granddaughter Riley. He and Sheila loved dancing and partying with their friends. A fan of the Boston Red Sox since he was their batboy in the 1940s, he was happy to see his team win a 4th World Series Championship in his lifetime. A gathering will be held on Saturday December 8, at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ at 9:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 and a burial at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Al's memory. A special thanks to Marie and Kelly. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
