Hedelt, Sheila M. (nee Malone), - 85, of Linwood, on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at home with family after a long battle with Parkinson's. Born in Paterson, NJ September 11, 1933 to her late parents, Daniel and Madeline Malone. Married to her loving husband of over 62 years, Albert V, Hedelt, Jr. A graduate of Trenton State College. A long time 2nd grade teacher at Seaview Avenue School in Linwood, NJ. A job that she enjoyed every day teaching her young students. She enjoyed traveling to many locations with her family and numerous longtime friends. She enjoyed the beach and all things around the ocean, tennis and golf. She was a longtime volunteer for the March of Dimes, The Miss America Pageant and the LPGA Classic. Survived by her husband Albert, Sons, Douglas (Debbie), Dean (Tina), Grandchildren, Courtney, Jessica, Justin, Kimberlie and Cody, great granddaughter Riley and Brothers, Pat and Jack Malone. Predeceased by her daughter in law, Debbie Hedelt. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with family and her many close friends. You would find her and Al on the dance floor any time she had a chance. A gathering will be held on Thursday November 29 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 and a burial at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Sheila's memory. A special thanks to Marie and Kelly. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
