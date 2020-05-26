Heffley, Flora "Flo", - 85, of Tylertown, Green Bank, Burlington County passed away on May 23, 2020 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland. She was born May 25, 1934 in Tylertown section of Green Bank, NJ. Flora was a lifelong resident of Green Bank in Washington Township, Burlington County. Her long family history was even included in the Pine Barrens historical book, Heart of the Pines. Flora worked in the General Store at Batsto Village, Wharton State Forest. After that, she enjoyed driving the school bus for Green Bank Elementary school for twenty years, and many of her former passengers will remember her for keeping them safe and on-time. She was an avid bowler with her daughters for the team Mike's Country Store at Harbor Lanes in Egg Harbor and DiDonatos in Hammonton. She loved watching Nascar and rooting for Truex, and was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley and Frankie Valli. Beloved by many as Flo, Mom and Mommom, she will always be remembered for opening her home to family, friends or anyone passing down Bulltown Road, for coffee or a meal. She was predeceased by her husband Ira "Ike" Heffley, Sr.; father, George Clayton Ford; mother, Sadie Patton Ford; brother, Elmer; and sisters, Hilda, Shirley and Betty. Fondly remembered by her brothers, Earl, Arthur and Raymond; children, Patricia (Lawrence) Priest of Bulltown, Cindy Heuman of Egg Harbor, John Bowen of New York, Ira Heffley, Jr. of Burlington, Clayton Heffley of Hammonton, Betty (Ken) Selwood of Mullica, Bobbi Morrison (Greg) of Vineland and Fay (Matthew) Best of Bulltown; her grandchildren, Chris, Amy, Ed, Jennifer, Ashley, Adam, Kelsey, Kenny, Kiara and Matthew; and five great-grandchildren. Services will be streaming live via Zoom (check the Wimberg website for details) on Thursday, May 28th at 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
