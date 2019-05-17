Heil, Donald N., - 93, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Arent and Gerda Bach Heil, he moved here four years ago from New Mexico. A graduate of the Williamson Free School of Mechanical Trades in Media, PA, he was a contractor and builder. He served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II and the Korean War. Don is survived by his sisters, Carolyn L. Heil of Carlisle, PA and Elaine M. Heil of Cape May Court House, NJ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine and his brother, Arent C. Heil. Funeral services will be private for the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
