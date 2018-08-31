Heim, Kristopher Franklin, - 54, of Atlantic City, passed away on August 22, 2018. Son of Franklin J. Heim, Jr. and Susan Caulfield (nee Paul). Kris was an avid music lover. Visitation Friday, August 31, 2018 from 10-11 am at FERTIG FUNERAL HOME, 63 N. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062, where services will begin at 11 am. Interment private at the convenience of the family. Thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
