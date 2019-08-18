Heininger, Gregg Monroe, - 71, of Palermo, NJ, died as a result of an automobile accident at AtlantiCare Medical Center, Atlantic City on August 7, 2019 with his immediate family by his side. Born in York, Pennsylvania, he lived in Longport, before moving to Palermo 26 years ago. He attended York Catholic High School where he played basketball and baseball, Villanova University for his undergraduate degree and Penn State for his Master's Degree, graduating with distinctions. He was a lifelong Villanova fan and enjoyed watching his Wildcats on the basketball court. He was the owner of Gregg M Heininger, CPA accounting firm which has been part of Ocean City for the past 35 years. Gregg earned a number of other professional designations including CFF, CFE, and CVA and taught for various colleges and international companies. He had been an avid fisherman in his younger years. Gregg gave much of his free time to local youth sports coaching his son's soccer and basketball teams and serving as Upper Township Basketball Association President. Gregg was a life-long animal lover. Gregg is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda (Brandt) Heininger of Palermo, and their son, Brandt Heininger of Somers Point. He also leaves behind his dog, Daisy, and cat, Max. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, James "Bud" Heininger and Betty (Stottlemyer) Heininger, and step-mother Anna Mary "Boots" (Stover) Heininger. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 26th at 11:00 am at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road in Palermo, NJ where visitors can call from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
