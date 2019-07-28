Heitzmann, Gary Lee, - 84, of Colorado Springs, CO, Gary was born May 13, 1935, in North Wildwood, New Jersey to Joseph and Sarah (Ennings) Heitzmann. He served in the U.S. Navy following the Korean War as a cryptographer/aerographer's mate and later served for 26 years as a police officer, attaining the rank of Sergeant with the North Wildwood Police Department. Gary was an expert marksman and participated and placed in numerous shooting competitions throughout his career. As a self-taught musician, he played guitar professionally for a time and also had a love for the theatre organ, playing as often as he could as a longtime member of the Dickinson Theater Organ Society until retiring to the Colorado mountains where he installed one in his home, a focal point for grandchildren visits for many years. Following his official retirement, Gary joined Naturally Santa, a Colorado-based organization of Santa look-alikes, and brought joy to hundreds of children across the country. He was a licensed HAM radio operator and enjoyed talking with people from around the world, including the astronauts aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia during one of their missions. Gary was recently preceded in death by his wife of nearly 58 years, Barbara Ann (Heider), and is survived by daughter, Leeann; son, Gary Lee Jr.; 10 grandchildren, and several extended family members. Because it was Gary's wish for no one to gather in sadness, no services are planned. A private, family gathering for scattering his and Barbara's ashes in the mountains will be held on their next anniversary.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.