Helfrich, David L., - 77, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Cape Regional Medical Center. Born in Crestline, OH, he was formerly of Berwyn, PA and a resident of Sea Isle City, NJ for 15 years. David was a member of the Mainliners Barber Shop Chorus, The Cape Shore Chorale and the Masterworks Choir of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Ocean City. He was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ocean City, NJ and was a member of the Crestline Historical Society. He worked as an Accountant for Conrail in Philadelphia, PA for over 30 years retiring in 2004 and was a Veteran serving with the United States Navy before receiving his honorable discharge. Surviving are two daughters, Angel M. McFarland (Vernon) of Conestoga, PA, Jennifer L. DiMartino (Robert Smith) of West Chester, PA, two grandchildren, Robert and Richard Thomas, one great grandson, Christopher Gamber and a sister, Carol Helfrich of Elverson, PA. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Anne (Lattela) Helfrich. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 203 North Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

