Henderson, Charles D. "Chuck", - was born and raised in Philadelphia. The son of Margaret and Albert Henderson touched the lives of countless in his 79 years on this earth. He graduated from The College of William & Mary as a Brother of Sigma Pi in 1963 with a Philosophy major/Accounting minor. From 1964 until being honorably discharged in 1969, he served in the US Army ASA division. For many years he worked at Girard Trust in Philadelphia where he met his wife of 55 years, Nancy. Later Chuck became the Financial Officer for Certified Steel in Trenton, NJ a position he would hold for 25 years. Post-retirement brought Chuck to Ocean City, NJ, a job at Yesterday's and Safe Boating teaching position at Delsea Power Squadron. Chuck had a keen mind, quick wit, fantastic sense of humor and an overwhelming capacity for love and generosity. He had a passion for golf, fishing on his boat, trips to W & M football games and time spent with friends at Beacon Reef in Islamorada, FL. Chuck is survived by his wife Nancy, son Charles, his wife Joella and grandchildren, Tyler & Emily, daughter, Karen Stanzcak and husband John and grandson, Marty and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Peg and Jim Murray and their children and grandchildren, plus many more family and friends he thought of as family. Chuck left us at 7:49 am on December 20th, 2019 in exactly the way he lived his lifesurrounded by those he loved. A Celebration of Chuck's life will he held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 12 o'clock noon at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of celebration. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38173-0704. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
