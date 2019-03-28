Henderson-Greenwald, Alice, - 100, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side holding her hand. Family and friends are welcome to say their good-byes on Friday March 29, 2019 from 12 until 2 pm at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.
