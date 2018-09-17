Henderson, Joyce K. (nee: Jones), - 81, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, she was a Mays Landing resident for 51 years until moving to Little Egg Harbor in 2006. Joyce worked at the Atlantic County Clerk's Office until her retirement in 1999. She was very active in the community and involved in numerous organizations including; teaching art at St. Vincent DePaul School for 8 years, National Society of Decorative Painters, American Legion Post 493 Ladies Aux., Great Bay Democratic Club, AARP Grass Roots Assoc., Shore Pine Decorative Artist Assoc., and the Singleton's Committee. Joyce also enjoyed playing cards with her lady friends, bus trips, and spending time on the beach. Daughter of the late Elsie and John Jones, she is also predeceased by her husband William J. Sr., and her brother Neil Jones. Joyce will be sadly missed but never forgotten by her three children, William J. Jr., Joy Dingler (Dale), and Patti Merlock (Frank), her granddaughter Jenna Kisby (Demetri Karnessis), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 19th, from 9:30-11am, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 11. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Good Shephard Lutheran Church, 500 Mathistown Rd., Tuckerton, NJ 08087. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.