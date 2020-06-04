Henderson McCoy, Mary Evelyn, - 90, of Cape May, was born on February 11, 1930, to Evelyn and Howard Henderson of Martin's Ferry, Ohio, passed away on June 1, 2020. She attended The Ohio State University graduating in 1953 with a BA in English Literature. While at Ohio State she worked as a reporter for the Lantern, the college newspaper and as a co-editor of the sorority-fraternity paper, "With the Greeks." She was president of her sorority, Chi Omega. Because there was a shortage of elementary school teachers in Ohio, Mrs. McCoy went back to school and earned her teaching certificate at Ohio State. Later she would earn her MA in Elementary Education at Purdue University. Mrs. McCoy first taught in Elyria, Ohio. The following year she taught on Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, where her husband was stationed. Returning to Ohio after a year, Mrs. McCoy taught for five years in Upper Arlington, a suburb of Columbus where her husband earned his degree. Her husband's business carried them around the country where Mrs. McCoy taught in Clearfield, PA, Munster, IND, Cape May, NJ, Baltimore City, MD, and finally returning to Cape May where she taught until retiring in 1992 from the Lower Township Elementary School system. Mrs. McCoy absolutely loved teaching; she felt it was a gift to have had a career of 39 years in education. She was truly loved and respected by all her students. The Episcopal Church of the Advent was Mrs. McCoy's church in Cape May. She was a loyal member, and enjoyed all her years of worship there. She served on many committees, and was instrumental in starting the Outreach Program. Mrs. McCoy was active in Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Cape May County Art League. She was a very generous contributor to charities involving Military Veterans, children and animals. She was active in the Corinthian Yacht Club along with the Beach Club of Cape May. Reading, playing bridge and traveling were some of her favorite things to do. One of the kindest, sweetest and gentlest women there has ever been, Mary (Evie) McCoy, will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege to know and love her. Mrs. McCoy is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and her dear friends Margaret and S. Timothy Swanson. Mary Evelyn McCoy will be buried in her home town of Martin's Ferry, Ohio, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May, NJ) info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com

