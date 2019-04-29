Henderson Reynolds, Virginia Ell, - 73, of Southfield, Michigan, and formerly of Atlantic City, New Jersey, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Virginia was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Ell Della (Hunter) and Thomas P. Henderson. She attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a 1965, graduate of Atlantic City High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Tennessee State University and her Master's Degree from Waynes State University in Michigan. Virginia worked as a elementary school teacher for the Detroit Public School System for thirty four years, retiring in 2014. She was a member of the Oak Grove AME Church in Detroit where she served in various ministries. She was a former member of Union Baptist Temple in Atlantic City, where she was baptized under the leadership of Rev. Matthew Neil. Virginia was predeceased by: parents, Ell D. and Thomas P. Henderson; sister, Essie Mae Morganza. Virginia leaves to cherish her memories: brothers, Thomas (Linda), Malcolm (Ella Louise) and Robert Henderson (Gwendolyn); and host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania and Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
