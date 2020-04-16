Henderson, Willie Latif, - 43, of Atlantic City, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Willie known to family and friends as "Lexy Diamond" was born May 25, 1976, in Atlantic City. Lexy is survived by: siblings, Kiemon Henry, Bill and Ahshia Henderson; life-long friend, Kareema Elliot; a nephew, four nieces and a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by: his mother, Linda Davis; father, Willie Givens; and grandmother, Leotta Manning. Due the to COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

