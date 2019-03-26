Hendree, Dorothy Jean (Moorhead), - 92, of Margate, passed away on 03/16/2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born on 06/27/1926, to Florists, Robert B. Moorhead and Blanche (Brown) Moorhead in the Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, area. The family moved to Margate City, N.J., after Dorothy Jean graduated from Penn High School, where she was an excellent student and a drum majorette. She worked in Atlantic City as a waitress at various hotels and also for Fischer flowers while attending the Rutgers Campus in Atlantic City. She transferred to Glassboro, now Rowan University, where she graduated with a B.S., in Education and later a Masters Degree in Remedial Reading. She married Frank Cross Hendree in 1951, and raised 4 daughters while teaching at the Hebrew Academy, Sunday School at the Margate Community Church, and then returning to public school, to teach at Brighton Avenue School, Atlantic City School District, for 25 years. In 1987 she was recognized as an Outstanding Teacher through the Governor's Teacher Recognition Program. As the first teacher in New Jersey to receive this honor, she was chosen because of her exceptional contributions in the public school system. She was also a member of the NJEA, University Women and Dorcas Guild at the Church. Her passions were snow skiing at Pico in Vermont with her husband Frank and family, as well as her dear friend Dorean Patterson, of Margate, riding a bike on the boardwalk and long walks anywhere. She also enjoyed travel with her husband and childhood friend, Mitzi (Ostrowsky) Kristy, of Sheffield, Pennsylvania. Dorothy Jean is predeceased by her parents, Bob and Blanche Moorhead, sister Shirley (Moorhead) Hampton, Neidig, huband, Frank, daughter, Jeannine Ratliff, son-In-Law, Michael McGarrity and nephew Keith Hampton. She is survived by daughter Michele and husband Don Cabot, Kim and husband John Roche, and daughter Laurie Hendree McGarrity, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, May 11th at Margate Community Church, 8900 S. Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ. Visitation begins at 10 am and the service will follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Jean's lifelong commitment to children and learning, the family would appreciate a donation to some favorite charities including St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, St. Joseph's Indian School or Children's Dyslexia Centers, Inc., A Scottish Rite Charity. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com
