Hendree, Dorothy Jean (Moorhead), - 92, of Margate, passed away on 03/16/2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born on 06/27/1926, to Florists, Robert B. Moorhead and Blanche (Brown) Moorhead in the Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, area. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, May 11th at Margate Community Church, 8900 S. Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ. Visitation begins at 10 am and the service will follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Jean's lifelong commitment to children and learning, the family would appreciate a donation to some favorite charities including St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, St. Joseph's Indian School or Children's Dyslexia Centers, Inc., A Scottish Rite Charity. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.