Hendricks, Ruth A., - 74, of Palmer, AK passed away, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Manahawkin, NJ to the late Haldor and Alice Jorgensen she had been an area resident before moving to Alaska 25 years ago. Surviving are her children: Jay Hendricks of Dennisville, NJ, Marie Radcliffe and Tracy Powell both of Egg Harbor Township., NJ, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 O'clock in Seaville Methodist Cemetery, Seaville, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Assembly of God Church, 5071 Fernwood Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.