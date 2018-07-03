Hendrickson, Mrs. Geraldine, - 89, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family present on June 29, 2018. Gerry's greatest joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Samuel, and is survived by their children; Richard and Donna (Roland). Also, her grandchildren; Eric (Corie), Laura (Rich), Sarah (Eric), Brian (Lynne) and Sam and her great grandchildren; Evan, Emma, Wyatt, Leah, Mason, Cooper, Dylan, Ayden, Gabriella, Kali, Joseph, Garrett, and Brian Grayson. Gerry was a wonderful, loving, mother and home maker, always putting her family first. She liked reading, sewing, cooking, and baking. She enjoyed sports; water skiing, snow skiing, ice skating, roller skating, hiking, and camping. She and Sam loved their cabin in Maine and have very special friends there. She was an amazing, award winning artist and has a BA in Fine Arts from Stockton University. She traveled the world, spending time in parts of Western Europe exploring her heritage. She was an avid Phillies fan and also a volunteer at the Red Cross blood drives for many years. At Geraldine's request the funeral service is private. In memory of Geraldine, donations may be made to: Crescent Shriners, 700 Highland Dr, Westampton, NJ 08060 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
To the family of Mrs. Geraldine, so sorry to read of your loss. Please accept my sincere condolences. Our loving Heavenly Father knows the sorrow you feel so offers comfort at Psalms 34:17,18
